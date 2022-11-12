Randolph Street Holiday Market returns to Plumbers Hall in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Want to get a jump on your holiday shopping?

The Randolph Street Holiday Market returns to the West Loop Saturday.

The good news, it's inside so you don't have to bundle up for it.

Plumbers Hall will be filled with vendors offering handcrafted goodies, antiques, vintage designs, and plenty of food. There's even a bar if you want to shop and sip.

Tickets are cheaper to buy online. You can get them for $10 from the website or $15 at the door.