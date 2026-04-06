Rally set for Chicago woman charged with killing abusive boyfriend

A rally was set to be held in Daley Plaza Monday for a Chicago woman accused of killing her abusive boyfriend in 2022.

Community organizations, domestic violence agencies, and public defenders are pushing for charges to be dropped against Keshia Golden.

According to her attorney, Golden stabbed her boyfriend, Calvin Sidney, in the leg after Sidney slammed her head into a counter following a baby shower.

Sidney died from his injuries.

Last month, the Cook County State's Attorney's office offered a plea deal to lesser charges of second-degree murder for Golden. But Golden's attorney wants the case dismissed altogether.

Golden's attorney argued that Sidney had a documented history of domestic violence, and Golden acted in defense of herself and her unborn child.