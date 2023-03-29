Illinois' 'Rainy Day Account' now stands at $1.2B
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another sign Illinois' financial situation is turning around.
The balance in the state's main savings account has reached a record high.
Comptroller Susana Mendoza just announced a $150 million payment into the "Rainy Day Fund" bringing the balance to $1.2 billion.
It's a big change from April 2018 when Mendoza said there was just $48,000 in the account. Mendoza said that while this is welcomed news, the state legislature must do more to make sure the account isn't depleted again in the future.
