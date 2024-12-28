Rainy and foggy Sunday for the Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain is expected to make an appearance in the Chicago area late Saturday night, and like the last few rainy days, fog will develop as well.

Sunday morning, Chicago will be dealing with rain and fog, while northwest Indiana will primarily have heavier and more widespread rain. Temperatures on Saturday night will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Waves of rain will impact the region through most of the day on Sunday, before the rain diminishes Sunday evening with strong wind gusts near 30 mph.

In total, about 1" to 1.5" of rainfall will be possible for areas east of Interstate 55. Lesser amounts of rainfall for areas west, but it will be more foggy with locally dense fog in some locations.

With the ground not being completely frozen, the soil should be able to absorb most of the rainfall, but still watch out for ponding on roadways.

Monday's weather features mostly cloudy skies with temperatures staying mild in the middle 40s.

Looking ahead to New Year's Eve, a system is expected to roll through, but it looks mainly like a rain event with the rain wrapping up before the late evening hours on Tuesday.

Behind that disturbance, much cooler air rushes in as we ring in the New Year 2025 on Wednesday.

Forecast at a glance

Tonight: Rain and fog return. Low of 40. Breezy.

Tomorrow: High of 44, steady rain east of I-55.

Tomorrow night: Rain ends, mostly cloudy. Low of 35.