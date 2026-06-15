Woman sexually assaulted while jogging at Rainbow Beach

A woman was sexually assaulted over the weekend at Rainbow Beach in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Chicago police said, shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday, a 44-year-old was jogging in Rainbow Beach Park in the 3100 block of East 79th Street, when a man attacked her from behind.

The man threw the woman to the ground and sexually assaulted her, then stole her cell phone and ran off.

Police had only a vague description of the attacker, and asked anyone with information to call Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271 or or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD #JK293065