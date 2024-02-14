Rain develops overnight for Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Get ready for a sunny start to Valentine's Day.

Temperatures rebound to the middle 40s on Wednesday.

Clouds increase late in the day into the night. Rain develops after midnight with some snow mixing in, especially for areas north of I-88. Minor slushy accumulations are expected.

Showers are expected to stop by daybreak Thursday with quiet conditions for the rest of the day.

Another snow chance arrives Friday with a slight temperature drop.