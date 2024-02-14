Watch CBS News
Rain develops overnight for Chicago area

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Get ready for a sunny start to Valentine's Day. 

Temperatures rebound to the middle 40s on Wednesday. 

Clouds increase late in the day into the night. Rain develops after midnight with some snow mixing in, especially for areas north of I-88. Minor slushy accumulations are expected.

Showers are expected to stop by daybreak Thursday with quiet conditions for the rest of the day. 

Another snow chance arrives Friday with a slight temperature drop. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 5:17 AM CST

