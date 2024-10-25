Rain and storms continue for the Friday morning commute in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain and occasional storms are roiling through the area Friday morning.

As you get ready for the day, the rain gear will be needed. Drivers should watch out for ponding out on the roadways, especially in poor drainage locations.

The Chicago area will be under a weather alert until 7 a.m. due to heavy rainfall at times. By mid-morning, our skies will begin to clear, giving us plenty of sunshine starting late this morning.

Friday's afternoon highs will top out near 63 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the lower 40s, but a few suburbs could get as cool as the upper 30s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, cool, crisp fall air returns with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Expect a lot of sunshine in the forecast this weekend which will even continue into the start of next week as high pressure settles in.