Raging Bull roller coaster at Six Flags Great America to add seat belts after death on similar ride in Georgia

The Raging Bull roller coaster at Six Flags Great America will be getting seat belts, as will similar rides at other Six Flags theme parks, after a man fell to his death earlier this month at Six Flags over Georgia.

Six Flags CEO and President John Reilly said the safety upgrade will be installed on all rides that use the same restraint as that of the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia.

"We are reinforcing safety precautions at our parks and taking additional measures," Reilly wrote in a letter on Friday.

Witnesses told CBS News Atlanta that 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem was ejected from the ride and struck other passengers as he fell on the afternoon of Oct. 12. Four children also were injured and were taken to hospitals.

Investigators haven't said what went wrong on the Georgia coaster. Witnesses said they saw Kariem rise up out of his seat and fall headfirst back into the cart before being ejected. Some people who rode Goliath before him that day said they had concerns about its restraints.

Six Flags shut down at least nine similar rides following the deadly accident in Georgia, including Raging Bull at Six Flags Great America. A date for reopening those rides has not been set.