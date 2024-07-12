Race to Mackinac set sails from Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's race day again in Chicago with sailboats taking off on Lake Michigan, cruising to Mackinac Island in the 115th Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac where the race attracts sailors from all over with sailors from nearly every state and multiple countries.

The competition started in 1898 with just five boats, and this year, there are 250 sailboats and more than 2,200 sailors.

It's starting to sink in for sailors. They're about to race on open water from Chicago to Michigan's Mackinac Island with 37 boats already on their way, part of the cruising division.

But on Saturday, more than 200 other sailboats will compete in the racing division. Sailors like Brien Baker have been here before. It'll be his 37th Race to Mackinac and he knows what to expect.

"Well, it's the longest freshwater race, you know, so that's pretty cool. Just even thinking about that conceptually worldwide, that's staggering," Baker said.

"Inevitably, we're going to have thunderstorms. they're going to come through, and depending on where you are and where your competition is, that can be a good or a bad thing."

Young sailors like Max Trojanowksi are eager to get out on the water.

"This is going to be my first Chicago Mac, and a lot of other people on the boat for the first time, too," Trojanowski said.

He's part of a team from a sailing training center in New York. The youngest on board is just 14. They'll learn as they sail and race 289 nautical miles to Mackinac Island.

"I don't think it's really hit, but I'm really excited. Should be a fun race," Trojanowski said.

The unpredictable weather - and winds - always make for an interesting race. Most of these teams will be on the water for over two days.

The racing division starts tomorrow at 11 a.m., with the last boat setting sail at 3 p.m. The record for a monohull boat was set back in 2002 with a time of 23 hours, 30 minutes, and 34 seconds.