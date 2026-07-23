Rabies shots given to pets last year have been recalled over lost potency, Kane County, Illinois, says

Officials in Kane County, Illinois, warned Thursday that some one-year rabies vaccines administered to pets during county vaccination clinics this year may have lost potency.

The rabies vaccines manufactured by Elanco were administered between August and October 2025, according to the Kane County Public Information Office. Since they may have lost potency, they have been recalled.

The county emphasized that this does not mean an affected pet has rabies or is otherwise sick. But testing did find the vaccines given last year may not provide protection for a full 12 months as they are supposed to.

Elanco has provided Kane County Animal Control with about 400 replacement shots that will be administered free of cost. Kane County Animal Control has also mailed letters to pet owners whose animals got the shots that have now been recalled.

Voluntary revaccinations are available by appointment only, the county said. Anyone looking to schedule one should contact Kane County Animal Control at 630-232-3555.

The county noted that some of the affected one-year vaccines administered last year expire as early as next month anyway, and Illinois law requires pets to have a current rabies vaccination.