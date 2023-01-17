Man yells slurs, breaks window at R Public House in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway into a possible hate crime after police said a man yelled homophobic slurs before smashing the glass door of a pub in Rogers Park on Sunday.

Police said just before 6 p.m., the suspect approached a man and woman as they were getting out of their car and started yelling homophobic slurs.

They ignored him and kept walking into R Public House, located in the 1500 block of West Jarvis.

The suspect then entered the bar and shattered a window with a hammer.

The bar posted a picture of the broken window on Instagram and Twitter with the caption, "Nothing like a homophobic guy with a hammer yelling anti-gay slurs at customers and threatening them to shake up the night."

Police are investigating and it is not determined if this is a hate crime. No arrests have been made.

No one was injured.