R. Kelly's Chicago case due in court Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- R. Kelly's Chicago case is due back in court.

There's a hearing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In November, Kelly's attorneys filed two motions in federal court asking a judge to either grant him a new trial or throw out his conviction on child pornography and other sex crime charges.

In September, a federal jury convicted R. Kelly convicted of six counts in federal trial in Chicago; co-defendants acquitted, accusing him of sexually abusing his 14-year-old goddaughter "Jane" and other girls on video. The same jury acquitted him of seven other charges, including obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to receive child pornography, accusing him and two associates of rigging his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County.

Kelly' sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 23. He is already facing a 30-year prison sentence following a racketeering conviction last year in New York, and faces decades more behind bars for the conviction in his Chicago case.

He faces decades behind bars.