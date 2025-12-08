Quilen Blackwell, founder of South Side Blooms, voted CNN's 2025 Hero of the Year

One man's mission to make the South Side of Chicago bloom just won a major prize.

Quilen Blackwell, founder of South Side Blooms, was named the 2025 CNN Hero of the Year.

His farm to vase nonprofit transforms vacant lots on Chicago's South Side into flower farms. He employs at-risk young people who work to grow, arrange and sell the flowers.

Online voters selected him for the top prize, which was presented with the other four finalists standing by his side.

Blackwell will receive $100,000 to expand his work, along with additional matching awards. He will likely use the money to open a planned second shop this spring.

He hopes to expand his business nationally eventually.