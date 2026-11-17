Two passengers were taken into custody after a fight on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Chicago's O'Hare Airport on Monday.

A Qatar Airways spokesperson confirmed there was an "altercation on board flight QR725" and that two passengers were "handed over to local authorities."

In a statement, the airline said the flight landed safely in Chicago as scheduled despite the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not released.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the FBI for more information.