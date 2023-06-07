Puerto Rican Festival and People's Day Parade set for this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Puerto Rican pride will be on display in Chicago this weekend.

The Puerto Rican Festival runs Thursday through Sunday in Humboldt Park, and the Puerto Rican People's Day Parade will be Saturday afternoon on Division Street between Western Avenue and Humboldt Drive.

This year, the community is celebrating two milestones: the 45th year of the parade and the 50th year of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center.