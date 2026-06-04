Puerto Rican Cultural Center chosen as "Out Front" organization to lead Chicago Pride Parade

Chicago's legendary Pride Parade is on June 28, and like every year, Pride Chicago picks an organization to lead the way. This year, it's the Puerto Rican Cultural Center, which has been at the forefront of the fight for health in the LGBTQ+ community for decades.

HIV testing is just one of the many services the center's Vida/SIDA program offers.

"All very important services, insurance, case management, referral, medical," said Ricardo Jimenez, the center's director of public health initiatives. "HIV testing today, with the technology, we can detect, with generation 4 HIV testing kits, HIV in less than 30 days."

Jimenez calls them "wrap around" services. One of his missions is to end the stigma that still surrounds people with HIV.

"If somebody is living with HIV and is on medication, in three to six months they become undetectable, and undetectable means they cannot transmit the virus. We need this information to come out for people in the Black and Latino community to understand it," he said.

Because of programs like Vida/SIDA, Pride Chicago is recognizing the Puerto Rican Cultural Center as the "Out Front" organization leading this year's parade.

"I get emotional, because I think it's recognized that the work that we have done for 37 years and the sacrifices that we have done," Jimenez said.

Those sacrifices date back to 1988, when Vida/SIDA first opened. Back then, even the name was controversial.

"Vida in Spanish means life, SIDA means AIDS, and people told us, 'Are you crazy that you could name a program and put it on your window, Vida/SIDA?" said Jose Lopez, executive director of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center. "What we want to send is the message that someone can live in our community with AIDS, and they can die from AIDS, and they're dignified members of our community."

Their challenges aren't over, but whether it's funding cuts or fighting stigma, the center said its mission will continue.

"To be human is to be different," Lopez said.

The center has its own parade on June 13 – the Puerto Rican People's Day Parade. The queen is a trans woman, and the king is a gay man.