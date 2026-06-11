Public visitation to be held for renowned Chicago funeral director Spencer Leak Jr.

The public will have a chance Thursday to pay their respects to Spencer Leak Jr., the vice president of Leak & Sons Funeral Homes.

Public visitation for Leak will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Leak & Sons Funeral Homes, at 7838 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

A celebration of life will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at the House of Hope, at 752 E. 114th St.

Leak died suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31.

He is remembered for his generosity to families in need, and his dedication to giving back to his community.

Leak was one of three sons of Leak & Sons owner and president Spencer Leak Sr., and a grandson of funeral home founder the Rev. A.R. Leak.

Leak & Sons has provided home-going services to the well-known, from Sam Cooke to Bernie Mac. Most recently, Leak Jr. himself drove the remains of the Rev. Jesse Jackson from Chicago to South Carolina.

Leak Jr. also recently posted his joy that his son, Spencer Leak III, graduated from Michigan State University. His son has also joined the family business at Leak & Sons Funeral Home.