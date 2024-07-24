Protests in Chicago as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu speaks in Washington

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pro-Palestinian protesters turned out in Federal Plaza in Chicago Tuesday night, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to a Joint Session of Congress on Capitol Hill.

At the congressional hearing, Netanyahu defended Israel's ongoing war in Gaza and took aim at American protesters. He is trying to maintain American support for the war against Hamas, and blamed the terrorist organization for the ongoing food shortages in Gaza.

Heated protests were held in Washington in advance of and during Netanyahu's visit. Some burned an American flag and an effigy of Netanyahu.

Capitol Police said about 200 protesters were arrested Tuesday for demonstrating inside a congressional building, and the agency also said it used pepper spray against protesters on Wednesday when part of the crowd "started to become violent."

In Chicago, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered holding signs and banners and reciting call-and-response chants. An organizer called Netanyahu "the war criminal prime minister of Israel."

A speaker at the Chicago protest also foreshadowed pro-Palestinian protests at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.

"We are less than a month away from what we know will be the largest protest Chicago has ever seen in its history for Palestine—as tens of thousands lay down on our streets on August 19 for the march on the DNC," he said.

Back in Washington, as the death toll in Gaza nears 40,000, Netanyahu spoke directly to Americans who stand with the Palestinian cause.

"I have a message for these protesters," Netanyahu said. "When the tyrants of Tehran who hang gays from cranes, and murder women for not covering their hair, are praising, promoting, and funding you, you have officially become Iran's useful idiots."

More than 50 Democratic lawmakers boycotted the speech—including U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Delia Ramirez, and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois).

"Support for Israel's right to exist is not a blank check the for extremist policies for Prime Minister Netanyahu," said Durbin.

"We cannot work towards peace while giving a war criminal the floor," added Ramirez.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider attended the session that Netanyahu addressed. He was asked what he thought of the Democrats who boycotted.

"They made a decision not to listen to the elected leader of one of our most important allies," he said, "and I think it was the wrong decision."

Schneider was in the audience during the address, and also briefly spoke privately to Netanyahu—urging the prime minister to reach a deal to bring the hostages home and end the ongoing war in Gaza.

"It's reachable. Let's get it done, and get the hostages home as soon as possible," Schneider said. "Time is of the essence."