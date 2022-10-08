Protestors to rally for Iran and women's reproductive rights at Federal Plaza

Two protest will be held in Chicago as part of national and global day of action for women's rights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A day of action for women's rights.

Hundreds will gather Saturday to stand in solidarity with Iran along with women fighting for reproductive rights here in the U.S.

CBS 2'S Asal Rezaei reported from the Federal Plaza where both demonstrations will happen.

A big turnout is expected as both protests are parts of national and global days of action. What will happen at the plaza Saturday will be echoed in cities across the country and across the world.

This will be the fifth protest in Chicago for people standing in solidarity with Iran. We've seen the numbers go from a few hundred to nearly a thousand in the past few weeks.

Protestors were seen marching down Michigan Avenue chanting women, life, freedom.

This comes after a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman died while in custody of the morality police in Iran ON Sept. 16. She was beaten and arrested for not wearing her headscarf properly.

Her death has sparked deadly protests in Iran for weeks along with peaceful demonstrations across the world that now includes over 150 cities including Chicago.

In Iran the hijab is mandatory. Women are also not allowed to sing, ride bikes or be unaccompanied in public without a man, these are all things women and the people of Iran are asking to be liberated from.

In another protest happening at the plaza, a fight for women's reproductive rights.

It's being called a Women's Wave Day of Action Rally - that starts at 12 p.m.

Organizers expect more than 40 groups to come together for this cause, including the reproductive justice group who want to defend and expand access to safe and legal abortions and other reproductive rights.

Both demonstrations here planned for noon Saturday.

Protests for Iran have mobilized throughout downtown over the past few weeks as the plaza here tends to get full.

These two movements together will produce numbers expected to be in the thousand.