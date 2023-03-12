Activists to hold rally in support of Iranian women in Millennium Park

Activist hosting rally in support of Iranian women today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Activists in Chicago and around the world will gather to show support for the woman of Iran today.

Similar protests have unfolded in Chicago for months.

The grassroots group - Chicago 4 Iran - is joining 70 other cities around the world to honor Women's Day and condemn the recent poisoning attack of hundreds of Iranian school girls.

Today's protest will begin at noon at Wrigley Square in Millennium Park.

The group is expected to march along Michigan Avenue from Randolph Street to Balbo Drive.