Furriers take issue with proposed ordinance that would ban sale of new furs in Chicago

Chicago furrier not pleased with proposed ban on must fur products

It's an old, familiar jingle to Chicagoans going back nearly four decades — "Fashion! Elegance! Style! Romance! Andriana Furs!... Feel the warmth and luxury that you deserve — Andriana Furs!"

Andriana Furs has been around since 1987. While its Magnificent Mile, suburban Schaumburg, and Washington, D.C., locations have closed, Andriana Furs' location at 2201 W. 95th St. in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood is still around.

But a new measure before the Chicago City Council could impact what Andriana Furs is allowed to sell. The measure would ban new fur from being sold in the city, and would affect six Chicago furriers — including Andriana Furs and another Beverly neighborhood furrier, Island Furs at 1827 W. 103rd St.

"I create a lot of fashion magic," said owner and cofounder Gerard Brown.

Island Furs has been in business since October 1994. Brown has stitched and repaired fur coats that last generations.

"We designed a coat right here for Smokey Robinson and his wife," Brown said.

Brown's showroom is full of fresh new pieces — all items he would not be able to sell if the new city ordinance passes. He noted that the man credited as the founder of Chicago was involved with the fur trade.

"DuSable started the fur trade here in Chicago, so it's kind of bizarre to try to truly eliminate our livelihood," Brown said.

Under the city ordinance, fur retailers in Chicago could no longer sell real fur coats. They could only sell those made with synthetic materials.

The City Council License and Consumer Protection Committee approved and advanced the fur ban on Tuesday. The full City Council still must take a vote on it.

Brown said if the store went synthetic, the coats would not have the authentic lines seen on real fur coats — and the price tag, instead of the $18,000 that a real fur coat at Island Furs is going for now, would be more like $700.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) is the primary sponsor of the ordinance.

"Times are changing, and we want to help them change with them," Lopez said. "We know that it's a very inhumane process of capturing, raising, and then skinning these animals — oftentimes gassing them in a very horrific manner."

Lopez said the goal is to help the six furriers evolve and work with synthetic designers to show what is possible.

"But we're not trying to slam the door on their business," Lopez said. "We delayed action for one year after passage."

But Brown said the ban would be detrimental — one-year delayed action or not.

"To dismantle a 30-year business in a year's time, that makes no sense," he said.

The ordinance does not include leather, second-hand fur, or garments made for religious reasons.

But Brown said if the ban passes at the City Council, his creativity and art will be taken away.

"It's inhumane to put people out of business, and put people who worked hard for many years to achieve these goals," he said.