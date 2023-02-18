Project sWISH Chicago hosting 26-hour peace event at Kennedy King College Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One hundred men in Chicago will gather for a 26-hour of peace experience.

The event is hosted by the nonprofit Project sWISH Chicago - an organization that focuses on anti-violence, sports, and mental health.

It's currently underway at Kennedy King College and runs through noon Sunday.

The event will include a midnight madness basketball game, college workshops, and sunrise yoga.

Organizers hope to provide a safe space for young men ages 16 to 26 to be vulnerable about their mental health while promoting healing.

More information about the event can be found on the Project sWISH website.