Program seeks to get Chicago Public Schools students into aviation

A new program is seeking to get more Chicago Public Schools students into the aviation industry.

Atlantic Aviation and Barrington Irving Technical Training School have launched a workforce incentive with CPS.

The program will be for Morgan Park High School students to learn about different careers within the aviation industry.

"Whether it's building airplanes, constructing race cars, earning micro-credentials, or preparing for a career in aviation, there's so much to explore, and even more to achieve," Barrington Irving, the founder of the technical training school that bears his name, said in a promotional video from Atlantic Aviation.

More details for the program were set to be announced at a news conference Thursday morning at Midway International Airport.