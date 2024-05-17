Pro-Palestinian protesters rally at University of Chicago as alumni weekend begins

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Alumni weekend has arrived at the University of Chicago, and student protesters have been demonstrating against the War in Gaza.

Dozens of protesters rallied on campus Friday afternoon. Many smeared paint on their hands to symbolize Palestinian bloodshed.

Organizers are demanding the university divest in companies with ties to Israel.

Alumni Weekend at UChicago features College class reunions – the first reunion for the Class of 2023 and others going back in multiples of five years – as well as panels and lectures, tours of campus venues, and other events.

Last week, University of Chicago police took down a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on campus. The intervention occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, clearing away tents that had been set up for nine days.

In an email to the university community as the encampment came down, Dean of Students Michele Rasmussen and Associate Vice President for Safety and Security Eric Heath wrote: "Since the encampment began last Monday, the University has provided the greatest possible leeway for freedom of expression, carefully monitoring the growing number of serious disruptions, policy violations, and safety hazards that the occupation has caused."

The email continued, "The encampment violated the University's commitment to free expression by monopolizing the center of campus – entirely obstructing physical access to a large part of the Quad, disrupting classes in nearby buildings, and contributing to an increasing unsafe environment of confrontation, particularly the events of last Friday."

The university said fair warning was given to those sleeping in tents – with UCPD officers and other staff members directing protesters to leave ahead of the police intervention, and warning that those who refused to do so could be arrested.

But some protesters said there was not such a warning, and organizers last week accused police of intentionally carrying out a raid while protesters were sleeping, and using excessive force on protesters.

Students at several universities across the U.S. have demanded their schools disclose their investments in companies with ties to Israel, such as weapons manufacturers, and end such investments. A similar encampment at DePaul University was taken down by Chicago Police on Thursday.