Pritzker response to NRA's mass shooting tweet: "Leave us the hell alone"

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker had a very direct message to the National Rifle Association -- Leave us the hell alone.

That message came in a response to an NRA tweet that said, "Since 1950, 94% of mass public shootings occurred in gun-free zones."

The Illinois governor retweeted it with a comment saying, "And 100% of mass public shootings happen with guns. As governor, on behalf of the people of Illinois, leave us the hell alone."

First published on July 6, 2022 / 6:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

