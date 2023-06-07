Gov. JB Pritzker signs $50.4 billion budget for 2024 fiscal year

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the state's budget plan for the 2024 fiscal year, touting the $50.4 billion measure as balanced and transformative.

The budget includes $250 million for early childhood education programs including money to eliminate childcare deserts.

It also includes $400 million in economic development spending to attract new jobs and investment in the state. There's also a $200 million payment to stabilize the state's underfunded pension system.