Gov. JB Pritzker signs $50.4 billion budget for 2024 fiscal year
CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the state's budget plan for the 2024 fiscal year, touting the $50.4 billion measure as balanced and transformative.
The budget includes $250 million for early childhood education programs including money to eliminate childcare deserts.
It also includes $400 million in economic development spending to attract new jobs and investment in the state. There's also a $200 million payment to stabilize the state's underfunded pension system.
