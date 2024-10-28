1 year in prison for "Bob's Burgers" actor Jay Johnston for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Actor and Chicago native Jay Johnston will spend a year in prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol Insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

Johnston pleaded guilty in July to a felony offense of obstructing officers during a civil disorder.

He asked for leniency, saying he was fired from his job on the animated television series "Bob's Burgers," and has not been able to find work since his arrest.

But a judge said Johnston failed to show remorse for his actions.

Johnston played a street-brawling newsman in the movie "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" and pizzeria owner Jimmy Pesto Sr. in "Bob's Burgers."

The FBI alleges that video footage captured Johnston pushing against police and helping rioters who attacked officers guarding an entrance to the Capitol in a tunnel on the Lower West Terrace, according to an FBI agent's affidavit. Johnston held a stolen police shield over his head and passed it to other rioters during the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, the affidavit says.

Prosecutors said Johnson was caught on video as he pushed against police officers and "aided other rioters" near a Capitol entrance known as "the tunnel."

Johnston started his comedy career by doing improv at The Second City and Annoyance Theater in Chicago before moving to Los Angeles.

In addition to "Anchorman" and "Bob's Burgers," Johnston also has had roles on "Mr. Show with Bob and David," "Better Call Saul," "Arrested Development," and "Moral Orel."