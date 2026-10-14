Prisco's Family Market in Aurora celebrates century in operation

They've been feeding Aurora for a full century.

Now, the city leaders plan to celebrate Prisco's Family Market Friday, with a party showcasing some of their vendors, handing out free hot dogs and issuing a special proclamation.

The celebration comes as the market survived some of the hardest chapters in American history and a few of its own.

A hundred years of history, told through the generations of grocery bags and the photos on the walls.

"We used to climb up in the truck and the sit on the wheel walls amongst all the groceries, which is kind of funny because that would never be accepted today, but we loved it in our my grandpa loved having us along," said Beth Guzauskas, owner of Prisco's Family Market.

Beth traces Prisco's Family Market history through her own family tree. Her mom and dad were the second generation.

Started as a produce store on wheels, a fourth generation has now pulled up a plate.

"This place is my childhood," said market president Andy Guzauskas. "My great grandma watched me in our old store while mom was at work."

Andy says he stocked and cleaned shelves through school and briefly considered another path.

"I sat through the first class. I went to my counselor and said I need to change it. It's not for me," he said, laughing.

But this is more than business — it's about his community.

"It's very important to us," Andy said. "A lot of statistics show that neighborhoods with independent groceries in them tend to have a better quality of life."

They've fed Aurora through lean times — two World Wars, the Great Depression, recession and COVID, but storm damage last year was their biggest challenge yet.

"I just stood there and cried. I just really did," Beth said.

And when they needed it, their customers came back, ready to help them rebuild.

"We were flabbergasted. I was like, I don't know what I'm doing back there, so I can't ask you to go back there, but we'll see what insurance says first," Andy said.

As for what the future holds, with little room left for more photos.

"We'll have to go to the next wall," Beth said.

They're not sure what's next, but they know how far they've come.

"It's amazing. I think my grandparents would be proud," Andy said.