Printer's Row, Glenwood Avenue arts festivals held in Chicago this weekend

Chicagoans and visitors had their pick of arts festivals this weekend, with the Printer's Row Art Fest under way in the South Loop, and the Glenwood Avenue Arts Festival in Rogers Park.

The Printer's Row Art Fest is in its sixth year. The event, held near Dearborn and Polk streets, brings together more than 100 artists — photographers, painters, sculptors and beyond — along with live music all day.

Featured on the Printer's Row Art Fest poster this year was acrylic painter Jonah Ballard, known for his iconic pink style inspired by the desert and dreams. The Arizona native's works evoke Andy Warhol with their references to brands — Marlboro cigarettes in Ballard's case.

Also evocative of Andy Warhol is Dallas-basedartist Dane Shue, who uses media such as magazines and newspapers along with paint to create images of pop icons — Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, astronaut Mae Jemison, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and even Warhol himself.

The festival is free to attend for all, and runs until 5 p.m. Sunday.

"Aside from the art, we have great live music. We have food as well, and festival bars," said Justin Laken, communications manager for Amdur Productions, which is putting on the event.

The music lineup included three R&B acts — Miss Philly, WestEnd 40, and the Tim Gant Project.

Meanwhile in Rogers Park, the Glenwood Avenue Arts Festival is celebrating its 25th year near the intersection of Morse and Glenwood avenues, with the work of more than 150 artists and more than 25 music and dance performers.

The festival has two stages named for bygone venues in the neighborhood—the Heartland Stage on Morse west of Glenwood, named for the late, great Heartland Café formerly at Glenwood and Lunt avenues, and the Morseland Stage on Morse east of Glenwood, named for the Morseland music venue that formerly stood nearby.

Singer-songwriter Gillian McGhee's band Hi Ho, cabaret-inspired power pop group Tennis Court Oath, and Latin folk fusion band Son Monarcas were on the roster for the Heartland Stage. At the Morseland Stage, children's performer Miss Amy Leigh, songwriter Anna Holmquist's duo Ester, Wisconsin-based DJ Brettly, electro noise punk act Spaceracer, and singer-songwriter ktwheels were on the docket at the Morseland Stage.

The Glenwood Avenue Arts Festival was on until 7 p.m. Sunday, and is also free.