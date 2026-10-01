Prime Healthcare ending obstetrics services at 3 Chicago-area hospitals on Thursday

Prime Healthcare will end obstetrics services at three Chicago area hospitals on Thursday.

Obstetric services will end at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago, and Mercy Medical Center in Aurora.

The company plans to centralize OB care at two other hospitals — St. Mary of Nazareth in Ukrainian Village and Olympia Fields Hospital in south suburban Olympia Fields.

Registered nurses at St. Joseph held a rally on Wednesday to condemn the closure of the obstetrics and special care nursery departments.

The nurses said the closures threaten the health of mothers and babies.

The union is urging Prime to come to the bargaining table to negotiate with the nurses on a new contract.

Their current contract with Prime expires in January.

Prime Healthcare took over eight Ascension Illinois hospitals in 2025.