Watch CBS News
Local News

Attorneys general across the U.S, including Illinois, reach nearly $18 million drug settlement

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman,
Jacob Sarracino

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

If you have taken generic prescription drugs, you could be owed money. 

Attorneys general across the U.S., including Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, reached two settlements worth nearly $18 million with Lannett Company Inc., Bausch Health US LLC and Bausch Health Americas Inc.

They were accused of long-running conspiracies to inflate and manipulate drug prices and reduce competition between 2009 and 2019.

Raoul called the settlement a "victory in holding drug companies accountable."

Anyone who purchased a generic prescription drug listed here between May 2009 and December 2019 is asked to call 1-866-290-0182, email info@AGGenericDrugs.com or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com.   

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue