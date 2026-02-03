Attorneys general across the U.S, including Illinois, reach nearly $18 million drug settlement
If you have taken generic prescription drugs, you could be owed money.
Attorneys general across the U.S., including Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, reached two settlements worth nearly $18 million with Lannett Company Inc., Bausch Health US LLC and Bausch Health Americas Inc.
They were accused of long-running conspiracies to inflate and manipulate drug prices and reduce competition between 2009 and 2019.
Raoul called the settlement a "victory in holding drug companies accountable."
Anyone who purchased a generic prescription drug listed here between May 2009 and December 2019 is asked to call 1-866-290-0182, email info@AGGenericDrugs.com or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com.