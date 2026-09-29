Prescott Elementary School parents upset over displacement of special education students

Parents of special education students at a Lincoln Park Chicago Public School say there's a lack of equity in their children's classrooms.

They say they've been asking for changes since last school year and nothing has been done.

"It's a simple problem of displacement," said parent Eboni Howard.

At Prescott Elementary School in Lincoln Park, parents of special education students say their kids are learning in stairwell landings and storage areas converted into makeshift classrooms — nothing like traditional classrooms, they say.

"Those are the most vulnerable in the school and they are being treated like second-class citizens, being put in spaces not appropriate for them," said Ana Ribeiro.

Last year, the school approved and built a brand new dance room and a new music room, moving into a space where special education instruction occurred, according to parents.

"This was a choice to make room for that dance room and displace those children," Ribeiro said.

"Prioritizing something a little optional, dance, over what you're legally required, special education resource rooms, it doesn't make sense," Howard said.

Parents like Ribeiro have filed formal complaints with the state board of education. As a result, a special education room once used is no longer open to students because of its conditions.

The local school council at Prescott agreed to hold a meeting with parents, teachers and CPS to try and find a long-term solution for special education classrooms.

A spokesperson for CPS says the district adheres to all policies established by the board of education and follows city and state regulations. Saying in a statement in part, "CPS acknowledges the concerns expressed by some parents and community members of Prescott Elementary School regarding the availability of space for special education services and takes these concerns seriously. However, all instructional areas at Prescott Elementary are safe, and while some classrooms have been relocated, no students have been displaced."

Full statement from CPS