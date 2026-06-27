Extreme heat watch taking effect in Cook County this week

An Extreme Heat Watch is taking effect on Monday in Cook County.

Heat index values are expected to reach over 105 degrees from Monday to Wednesday at 10 p.m., prompting the watch. Feels like temperaures could reach 100 to 110 degrees.

Highs are expected to climb bear 98 degrees by Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is warning residents under the watch of the health-related dangerous of the extreme heat and humidity. The NWS recommends staying in air conditioning, drinking fluids and checking in on neighbors.

This summer heat wave could bring the hottest temperatures to the area in two years. This also could bring the longest streak of high above 95 degrees in 14 years.