Pregnant Chicago woman fleeing Israel amid growing war in Iran

With the war in Iran taking center stage in the Middle East, one Chicagoan is trying to make her way out of Israel right and she's more than five months pregnant.

Entering a bomb shelter for safety is now part of everyday life for those living in Tel Aviv. One person escaping that reality is Chicagoan Tamar Rubinstein, who recently traveled to Israel and is pregnant with twins.

"I'm getting close. I'm 23 weeks, so I didn't want to get to the point where I wouldn't be cleared to travel anymore," she said.

It will take her 2 ½ days to get back to Chicago. She's traveling by bus from Israel to Egypt, where she will board a plane to fly to Athens and Munich before heading home to Chicago.

"This has been the wildest trip of my life," she said.

CBS News Chief Correspondent Matt Gutman asked Rubenstein, "Why not just wait until the missiles end and stay in a safe place?"

"There's such a lack of clarity. So, I didn't want to get to the point where I wouldn't be clear to travel anymore," she said.

Meantime, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked on Wednesday how many chartered flights have been able to get out of the region so far with Americans onboard.

"I don't have an exact count for you, but I know that we're working on chartering many flights. As soon as we were doing it yesterday, we're doing it again today," she said. "You should not expect us to detail exactly when these flights are taking off for obvious reasons."

The U.S. government has a website with options for American citizens in Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates who want to leave the Middle East.