Pregnant woman attacked in tunnel between CTA Blue, Red lines at Jackson stop; CPD release suspect photos

Chicago police are looking for a man they say attacked a pregnant woman in the tunnel between the CTA Red and Blue lines at the Jackson station in the Loop.

Police said the attack happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Oct. 4. They say the man approached the pregnant woman from behind, grabbed her purse and threw her to the ground and into a wall.

He fled from the scene on a bicycle, police said.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447.