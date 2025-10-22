Watch CBS News
Pregnant woman attacked in tunnel between CTA Blue, Red lines at Jackson stop; CPD release suspect photos

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police are looking for a man they say attacked a pregnant woman in the tunnel between the CTA Red and Blue lines at the Jackson station in the Loop.

Police said the attack happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Oct. 4. They say the man approached the pregnant woman from behind, grabbed her purse and threw her to the ground and into a wall.

He fled from the scene on a bicycle, police said.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447.

