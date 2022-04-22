Classes at Prairie Grove School District 46 canceled due to threat

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (CBS) – Classes at Prairie Grove School District 46 were canceled Friday following a threat made against the school Thursday night.

In a letter from the school's superintendent, John Bute, the threat indicated a specific time and manner for an event on Friday. Classes were canceled as they were unable to determine the threat-credibility level.

"The security and safety of students and staff remains one of our highest priorities," Bute said.

Following a search of the school and buses, nothing was found that would pose a threat to the students or staff.

A decision on a spring play that is scheduled for Friday and Saturday has yet to be made. The police investigation into the threat is still ongoing.

Classes will resume on Monday.