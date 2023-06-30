Watch CBS News
Final day for 'Power To The Professional Bootcamp' at Kennicott Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today's the final day of a week-long bootcamp for girls in the 10th through 12th grades who are learning mentorship and leadership skills.

It's the Power to the Professional Bootcamp at Kennicott Park in the Oakland neighborhood.

On Friday, the girls will learn how to do appropriate makeup for the workplace and attend the closing ceremony.

The summer program is sponsored by Ladies of Virtue - a Chicago-based non-profit.

Their mission is to prepare girls, ages 9 to 18, for college, careers, and to become change agents in their communities.

