Power lost at nursing home in Des Plaines, Illinois; some residents hospitalized

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Tim Jacobi

/ CBS Chicago

Power was knocked out to the Generations at Oakton nursing home facility in Des Plaines, Illinois overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The Des Plaines Fire Department was called to the Oakton Pavillion at Generations at Oakton, at 1660 Oakton Pl. in the overnight hours. Oakton Pavillion offers rehabilitated and skilled nursing services at the Generations of Oakton campus, which also includes independent and assisted living.

The power outage affected patients on ventilators, and 10 patients had to be taken to area hospitals with the help of neighboring fire departments.

ComEd said power was restored to the facility at 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Crews found a wire down in the backyard of a nearby home and reconnected the wire, ComEd said.

The cause of the downed wire was still under investigation Sunday afternoon.

After power was restored, hospitals and nursing home staff were working to coordinate the return of the patients who had to go to the hospital.

Adam Harrington

