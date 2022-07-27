Thieves enter West Loop building with postal keys, steal packages and mail on two separate occasions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Last week, we told you about stolen mail taken out of blue U.S. Postal Service mailboxes in the West Loop – and in some cases, checks that were taken, altered, and cashed.

After that story aired, we learned of even more cases, involving misused mail keys and missing mail. In one case, in a building also located in the West Loop, the cats were caught on tape and plastered on the door.

In screen grabs from surveillance video, you can see the plan in action. Two people in two different cases – one on June 19 and the other on June 26 – are dressed in street clothes as they use a USPS mail key to enter a building on West Washington Boulevard at Ada Street.

They snag packages. And they get not just into the lobby – but also the mailbox, from which they take letters.

A member of the building's board showed us their solution to the problem. They sealed the lock – it is not even accessible to USPS workers anymore. They took matters into their own hands because the threat of losing mail, and the value of the packages, was just too great.

"When they are taking your mail, they are taking your identity as well, right? So there may be some information in the mail that can be very sensitive; that you would not want to share with anybody other than the recipient of the mail," one resident said. "And that's what's happening."

In this case, the tenants filed a report with USPS, and said there has been no movement.

We did reach out to the postal inspectors who look into these crimes. For the second time, they have not gotten back to us by our deadline.