Thieves steal mail in West Loop – forge, cash check for thousands of dollars

CHICAGO (CBS) – Only on two -- mailbox thieves targeting the West Loop. A number of victims coming forward claiming their mail was taken.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza visited the West Loop where some victims lost big money.

We're hearing multiple reports of stolen mail and mailbox break-ins across the West Loop where people have dropped off mail -- sometimes valuable mail with expensive consequences.

Imagine sending a check for $63.84 through the mail and thousands of dollars vanish from your bank account.

"Realized that there had been a withdrawal for $6300.84."

Chelsea sent a check through this West Loop mailbox on Randolph and Elizabeth.

After this happened -- she pulled up a picture of her cashed check.

"It was written out to Carl someone. I am unfamiliar with anyone named Carl."

Someone forged her handwriting. She filed a fraud complaint and eventually got her money back.

"Somebody had broken into the mail, taken my check, and modified it."

That day she sent her grandfather a birthday card too it never arrived.

Her story seems part of a larger trend of misplaced mail in the West Loop.

"At this point in the game people really need to take responsibility for their valuables," said Julie Darling, West Loop Community Organization.

Witnessed it firsthand on a 2 a.m. walk with his dog Wednesday.

"Looks like he's stealing something."

This time on Adams and Sangamon.

"At first I thought it was a postman or something to be picking up mail but obviously it was something else."

Demetrius Bournias saw a man walk up with a mail key take what was inside and run out to a waiting car it wasn't a mail truck – as he was driving away the person threw a letter out the window.

"Assume they went through any valuables that were in there took it and then threw it out the window"

Valuables like Chelsea's $63 turned $6300 check.

"That could be someone's lights that could be someone's power that could be food for a family."

We reached out to the postal inspection service - who were told to look into these requests. We're waiting to hear back.