18 men break into post office in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Eighteen men broke into the post office in The Loop overnight.

Police said around 12:30 a.m., 18 men broke the front door of the building, located in the 100 block of West Randolph Street.

Police have not confirmed if anything was taken.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.