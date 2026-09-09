"Portrait of a Soldier" memorial honoring fallen servicemembers now on display at Daley Center

As we prepare to mark 25 years since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Illinois is remembering the servicemembers who were killed that day, and in the wars that followed.

"It's an important day of remembrance. We thank them for their purposeful lives. We ask God to bless their immortal soul," said former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn. "We love you, servicemembers, and we always will."

The Portrait of a Soldier Memorial features portraits of 300 Illinois service members who were killed in action.

Artist Cameron Schilling of downstate Mattoon, Illinois, drew the first portrait in the display in August 2004. It depicted Army SPC Charles Neeley, also of Mattoon, who was killed in Iraq.

Then-Lt. Gov. Quinn unveiled the traveling Portrait of a Soldier memorial exhibit that same year. Since then, it has traveled to numerous venues across the state.

The memorial is now on display in the lobby of the Richard J. Daley Center courthouse and office building, at 50 W. Washington St.