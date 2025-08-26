Portillo's launches new secret menu for perks members featuring triple cheeseburger, chili cheese fries
Portillo's is launching two new secret menu items just for their perks members, at least to start.
The Chicago-based chain best known for their hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches announced Tuesday it has added chili cheese fries and a triple cheeseburger to its menu, which Portillo's Perks members can order from a hidden menu on restaurants' digital kiosks.
The chili cheese fries feature Portillo's crinkle cut fries, smooth cheddar cheese sauce and chili with beans. The triple cheeseburger features three 1/3 pound charbroiled beef patties topped with cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and ketchup on a toasted old-fashioned bun.
The company also hinted that these are just the first of more secret menu items to come. To order, members should go to the kiosks inside Portillo's locations; when you see a dog on your screen, pat its head and unlock the secret menu.
You can sign up to join Portillo's Perks on their website.