3 Chicago auto body shop workers survive major roof collapse

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Portage Park auto body shop employee was left shaken after he and two other men survived a roof collapse on Thursday.

The collapse happened around 11 a.m. at the Nu-Life Body Shop on Milwaukee Avenue. Tim Levan and others said the shop's owner was in the process of selling the building. Now, they're not sure what will happen.

Levan said he had just walked to the back of the shop for some touch-up paint when the roof gave way above him. City demolition inspectors said the roof failed where two parts of building came together without any way for rain water to roll off. Over the years, the water would collect along that line, rotting the wood underneath.

All three men inside the building at the time of the collapse were not seriously injured. There were three cars inside at the time. The workers were able to pull one car out immediately, another one was likely salvageable but the third one was a total loss.

CBS 2 found a failed inspection report from January 12, 2023 which said the owner "failed to maintain building or structure in a structurally safe and stable condition," and added the roof leaked with "roof structure water damaged with rotted rafters and decking with poor and substandard previous repairs."

The shop's owner told CBS 2 he had run into financial trouble when his health deteriorated a few years ago. He said a deal to sell the property will go forward even with the damage. The company expects to gut the building.

He added he was thankful no one was seriously hurt.