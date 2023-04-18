Fire destroys rear porch of vacant apartment building in East Garfield Park

Fire destroys porch of vacant building in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An abandoned apartment building caught fire Tuesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The fire started around 5:15 a.m. on the back porch of a vacant three-story apartment building at Carroll Avenue and Central Park Avenue.

The fire destroyed the back porch, and caused damage to all three floors of the building.

No injuries were reported.

It's unclear how the fire started.