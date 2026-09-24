Fans both hope for playoff berths for Cubs, White Sox after losses

The champagne bottles remained corked on both Chicago's North and South sides Wednesday night, as both the Cubs and the White Sox failed to clinch a playoff spot.

The Cubs could have secured a playoff berth Tuesday night or Wednesday night, but they lost to the Miami Marlins both nights. The Cubs lost 8-2 on Tuesday night as Miami had a six-run 12th inning, while on Wednesday night, the Cubs lost 3-2.

The Cubs needed either a win or an Arizona loss to Colorado to secure an NL wildcard berth on Tuesday or Wednesday night. But the Diamondbacks beat the Rockies both of those nights too.

The players are fully aware of what's at stake.

"It's frustrating. Obviously, we try to block out the noise as much as we can and keep the noise outside the clubhouse, and control the things we can control to win our game," Cubs pitcher Ryan Rolison said Wednesday night. "Obviously, we haven't done that the past two nights, and it kind of puts it in the other team's hands, but we'll come back tomorrow and be ready to go."

The Cubs play the Diamondbacks again at 1:20 p.m. Thursday at Wrigley Field.

The White Sox also had the opportunity to secure a playoff berth on Wednesday night, but failed to do so as they lost 5-4 to the Kansas City Royals. A win over the Royals and a Texas Rangers loss to the New York Mets could have meant the first playoff berth for the White Sox since 2021, but instead, Maikel Garcia and the Royals played the role of spoiler.

The Sox have another shot at postseason play if they win their away game against the Royals Thursday night, and if the Rangers lose.

The most holy White Sox fan has not said anything on the topic. Pope Leo XIV's X account is focused on issues of greater worldwide import. But like many South Siders, the pope probably has his team in his prayers.