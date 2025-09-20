Watch CBS News
Pope Leo XIV delivering video message at ALS Walk for Life

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

The 24th annual ALS Walk for Life will step off on Saturday morning with a special message from Pope Leo XIV.

Thousands of participants will gather at Soldier Field to raise awareness and support Northwestern Medicine's research for a cure.

Organizers said Pope Leo XIV will make a special video appearance in a pre-recorded message offering hope to those gathered for the walk.

The video will be shown around 10:05 a.m. during the opening ceremony ahead of the 2-mile walk. 

The ALS Walk for Life is the largest ALS gathering in the Midwest. It's a two-mile stroll along the lakefront in Chicago, finishing with a trip through Soldier Field. Walking in small groups and big teams, thousands of people come together to honor family and friends who are living with ALS and to remember those lost to the disease.

The walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

