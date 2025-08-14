Pope Leo XIV bus tour kicking off in Chicago

He's now known across the world as Pope Leo XIV, but people in Chicago first knew him as Robert Prevost. Now a new tour is taking people to see where the pope grew up and took his first steps toward the Vatican.

The $65 public tour starts at Holy Name Cathedral, where the pope's parents were married in 1949.

During the 2 ½-hour tour, you can visit his birthplace in Bronzeville; Catholic Theological Union seminary in Hyde Park, where he trained for the priesthood; as well as his childhood church. The tour also stops at the pope's childhood home in south suburban Dolton.

The village board recently bought that house, with plans to make it a historic site.

The tour doesn't stop at the pope's favorite pizza place, Aurelio's, but it does offer a 20% discount for later.

Tours are scheduled through Oct. 11.