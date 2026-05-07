Chicagoans reflect on first year of hometown Pope Leo XIV leading Catholic Church

A year ago on Friday, Robert Prevost went from a relatively unknown cardinal to the pope, news that shocked and excited Chicago and the world.

One year after he became leader of the Catholic Church, a lot of people from the Chicago area have visited the man now known as Pope Leo XIV.

For years, Catholic faithful have traveled to the Vatican with the hope of somehow interacting with the pope. But now the winds from Chicago are bringing many here for a different kind of personal connection with their hometown holy father.

Visitors from Chicago have brought him gifts ranging from his favorite pizza from Aurelio's to White Sox hats and jerseys. Chants supporting his favorite team often rise above the crowd and capture his attention.

There have been more formal meetings as well, like a recent gathering with mayors from the western suburbs.

"He just seems like someone we've known from down the block," said Elmwood Park Mayor Angelo "Skip" Saviano.

"They told us, either you kiss the ring when you approach him or you genuflect. I went to genuflect. He just grabbed me and said, 'Just shake my hand.' I mean, I just thought, how much more regular could you get?" Saviano said.

As Pope Leo spoke about governments watching out for the most vulnerable, Saviano came bearing gifts, like a personalized bocce ball set and a White Sox hat featuring the papal colors.

"He was a Chicago guy all the way," Saviano said. "He was a regular guy, and you could just feel that."

Chicago restaurant owner Phil Stefani has met Pope Leo three times.

"For me, it meant everything, because it's my religion," Stefani said.

Stefani and business partner chef Art Smith were selected for a Vatican restaurant project when Pope Leo was still cardinal. Stefani said he is genuinely impressed by the pope's keen interest in his hometown.

"His doors are open," Stefani said. "So he's one of, you know, he's one of us."

In March, ten former students from St. Mary of the Assumption Lower School journeyed to the Vatican for smiles, embraces, and a quick picture with the classmate they knew as Robert Prevost in 1969.

And who could ever forget the kids from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy, who held a mini conclave of their own, then were invited to Rome for an informal meet and greet with the holy father.

Some of the meetings have been more spiritual. Years ago, Chicago radio legend Kevin Matthews was struggling when he came across a broken yet life-affirming statue of Mary Mother in a dumpster. He brought the "broken Mary" to the Pope for a blessing.

"I said I kept it broken, because we're all broken and we're loved by God. And he loved that," Matthews said. "There is something about the hearts of people living in Chicago. Yeah, we're tough, but we're also very kind, and that's what I felt – his kindness."

A few weeks ago, CBS News Chicago reporter Vince Gerasole and his wife were in a receiving line outside a papal residence. And as Pope Leo kindly made his way down the line greeting everyone present, Gerasole wondered what he would say to one of the world's spiritual leaders.

He ended up asking the pope will this be a good year for the White Sox?

"Go White Sox!" was Pope Leo's response.

Maybe not the most profound or spiritual moment, but a human one that seems to have many Chicagoans connecting with the Pope.