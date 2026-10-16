Police issue warning after at least five cars damaged in West Town

Chicago police are warning West Town residents after at least five cars were damaged early Friday morning.

Chicago police said at least five cars were damaged, most in the 800 block of West Huron Street around 4:17 a.m. Police said two other incidents were reported in the 900 block of West Huron and in the 400 block of North Armour Street.

In each incident, a group broke the passenger or driver-side windows of cars parked on residential streets. Police said while several vehicles appeared to have been rummaged through, no property was stolen.

Police said the group was wearing dark clothing and covered their faces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.